Dr. Glenn S. Breidenstine, a well-known orthodontist in Lancaster and Ephrata, died May 18, 2023, following a wonderful life in Lancaster and Hershey. He was 89 years old. He was the devoted husband of Patricia Buckwalter Breidenstine, and they celebrated their 67th anniversary on October 8, 2022. He often said that, "Patricia was the best thing that ever happened to him." He was the son of the late A.G. and Ella Steffy Breidenstine.
He grew up in Hershey until 1947, at which time he moved to Lancaster, and graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1951. He attended Franklin and Marshall College in an accelerated pre-dental program and entered Temple University Dental School in 1953. He graduated in 1957 with a Dental D.D.S. degree. He was in the Naval Reserves while at Temple, and upon graduation, entered the U.S. Navy as a dentist in the Fourth Naval District, with the rank of Lieutenant. He served briefly in Bainbridge, MD but when the base closed, he was transferred to the First Marine Air Wing, and served the next two years in Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and finally the El Toro Marine Corps Air Facility in California. He was discharged from the Marine Corps and then entered the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine's Orthodontic Program from which he graduated in 1961.
Upon graduation he practiced as an orthodontist for 42 years in Lancaster and Ephrata. He was also a member of the former St. Joseph Hospital Staff and later the Lancaster Regional Medical Center Staff. He retired in February 2003, but soon missed the orthodontic practice atmosphere, and continued working as an independent orthodontic contractor in Exton, West Chester, Harrisburg, Oxford, Jennersville, Kennett Square, and Lititz. He continued this form of practice for another nine years.
Glenn was a longtime member of numerous professional organizations, including the Lancaster County Dental Society, where he served as past president, The Pennsylvania Dental Association, The American Dental Association, Middle Atlantic Orthodontic Society, Pennsylvania Orthodontic Society, and the American Associations of Orthodontists.
He was also very active in local organizations and past president of the Lancaster Northeast Rotary Club. He was director of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and served on many United Way Fund Committees over the years. He was also a past board member of the Manheim Township School Board. Glenn was a former member of the Lancaster Country Club, the Hamilton Club where he served as a Director, and the Conestoga Country Club.
Glenn was a lifelong member of the Hershey Spring Creek and later the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, serving on many committees as well as numerous fund-raising campaigns. He was also a former assistant moderator and church board chairman.
He was an avid golfer, basketball player, photographer, and skier and loved traveling the world with his family and friends. He often stated, "What a wonderful world we live in, and what a great time to be alive!"
For three years in retirement, he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction. He often said that he met more nice people there, and had as much fun working there as any other time in his life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Pamela Kinderwater, wife of Craig, of Lancaster, and three sons, Jeffrey of Oxford; John, husband of Judith, of Bangkok, Thailand; William, husband of Susan, of Hershey.
Also surviving are eleven grandchildren: Heather Breidenstine Evans, wife of Chris, Blair and Aaron Breidenstine; Josef Kinderwater, husband of Kathleen, and Katharine Kinderwater Clark, wife of Matthew; Victor Manuel Armenta-Valdes; John David Breidenstine-Valdes and Sofia Grace Breidenstine-Valdes; Ella, Laura, and Clara Breidenstine; and a great granddaughter: Miller Kathryn Kinderwater.
His sister, Elma Frysinger of Niantic, Connecticut also survives.
A future Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced.
Interment will be private in the LCOB Memorial Garden.
The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful care that Brethren Village provided Glenn over the last several years. Kindly consider a contribution in Glenn's memory to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, Payable to "Brethren Village Retirement Community" Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or https://www.bv.org/giving/make-a-donation/
