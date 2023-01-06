Dr. George Frederick Stine, PhD, 82, a resident of Naples, Florida, formerly of Wheatland Ave., Lancaster, passed away on January 2, 2023. He was the husband of Dr. Helen Asbury Stine. Born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Dr. Clyde Sherman Stine and Pauline Fegley Stine.
George was a graduate of Lancaster Country Day School, Franklin and Marshall College where he was involved with the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, and he received his master's degree in sociology from University of Pennsylvania, and a PhD Degree in Sociology from Penn State University.
Dr. Stine was a professor at Millersville University for 37 1/2 years after having grown up on campus while his father served as the Dean of Men. He was a long-time member of the boards of South Mountain YMCA, Saint Paul Lutheran Church, and the United Way of Lancaster. He was also a 50-year Mason as a member of Charles M. Howell Lodge No. 496.
He enjoyed playing bridge and tennis, studying words and language, hosting social events, collecting postcards, stamps and ancient coins, and spending time with his family. His prodigious vocabulary, tremendous sense of humor and jovial outlook will be greatly missed. His egregious puns will not.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, John Christopher Stine of Toronto, Canada and Peter Frederick Stine of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as two grandsons, Anson Christopher Stine and Rocco Soomin Stine, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Alex duBouchet and Lisa Christopher-Stine respectively.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pinegrove, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Stine's memory may be made to South Mountain YMCA, 201 Cushion Peak Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569, or Millersville University, 40 Dilworth Rd., Millersville, PA 17551, or to a charity of one's choice. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.