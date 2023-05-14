Dr. Frederick Perry Love

Perry Love, 86, died peacefully at Lake Side, Willow Valley on May 5, 2023. He was the husband of Catharine E. (Hill) Love for 63 wonderful years. Born to the late Frederick Lucas and Sarah Jane Stevens Love on June 17, 1936 at Ridley Hospital, he grew up in Folcroft, PA, and graduated in 1954 from Sharon Hill High School.
In 1958, Perry received a BS degree in History and English from Millersville Teachers College while lettering in football and started his teaching and coaching career at York City Schools. In 1960 he was called to serve The United States Army and completed the Basic Airborne School Program at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, becoming certified as a parachutist.
After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to York, earned his master's degree from Duke University, and accepted a teaching position at Glassboro State College. While there, he earned his Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania and then gladly returned to his alma mater, Millersville State College, for the next 29 years.
At Millersville Perry served in several academic and administrative roles. He was a Professor of Education, an Admissions Officer, the Director of the Wyomissing Project, and the Director of Summer Sessions.
After being named an Associate Provost, he initiated the Credit and Non-Credit Continuing Education Program (which included Millersville's first Elderhostel), was directly involved in establishing the Governor's School for Teaching at MU, and initiated the exchange program between Aichi University, Japan, and Millersville University.
He was later named MU's first Dean of Continuing Education and served as the Interim Dean of the School of Education, and most enjoyably served as an advisor to hundreds of part-time students.
In 1975, Perry took a sabbatical leave to teach English at Osaka Jogakuin, a Christian Junior College for Women in Japan. He and his family adopted Japanese culture and travelled across the country.
As a life-long Presbyterian, Perry has been a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Lancaster for 50+ years. He served terms as a Deacon, Elder, and Clerk of Sessions. Perry's community service included serving as School Director for the Penn Manor School District, the Lancaster-Lebanon IU13, the Lancaster County Vo-Tech School, and as the President of the LL IU13.
He was also active with the York Fire Company, Boy Scouts, Millersville swim team, and West End Football and softball.
He enjoyed family camping, game night with friends, jogging, sailing, civil war history, and working on his beach house.
Upon retiring in 1996, he and Cathy travelled extensively with friends in the U.S. and abroad, wintered in Venice, FL., and summered in Beach Haven with their family. He will be missed by his wife Cathy, his children Steve and Carol, daughter-in-law Lisa, and his granddaughters Taylor and Kelsey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the F. Perry Love Scholarship at Penn Manor. Donation checks should be made payable to "PMEF" and mailed to PO Box 1001, Millersville, PA 17551.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 16, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA, 17602. Visitation at 10 AM. Service at 11 AM. To send an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097