Dr. Frank D. Rice, 71, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly, at home, Monday, August 29, 2022.
He was born in York to the late Edward and Betty (Miller) Rice and was the husband of Rebecca (Carr) Rice with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
He graduated from Mansfield University, Word of Life Bible Institute, Practical Bible Training School, Grace Theological Seminary and Dallas Theological Seminary.
Frank was a pastor for 38 years, most recently as Senior Pastor of Grace Fellowship Church in Ephrata, until retiring in October 2020. He loved spending time in the outdoors, hunting, cutting wood and especially spending time with his family. During retirement he spent many hours volunteering for local ministries and teaching an Adult Bible Fellowship class at Calvary Church.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by seven children, Daniel, husband of Melissa Rice of Lancaster; Steven, husband of Christy Rice of Ridgway; Jeannie, wife of Jonathan Gehman of Akron; Timothy, husband of Joy Rice of Denver; Kenneth, husband of Emily Rice of Akron; Carolyn, wife of Matthew Noia of Brooklyn, NY; Katie Jo, wife of Tyler Collins of Emmaus; 22 grandchildren; one brother and five sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11 AM, at Grace Fellowship Church, 822 Pointview Avenue, Ephrata, with Pastor Dan Alban officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, 822 Pontview Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 or Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517.
Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.