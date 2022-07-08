Dr. Frank C. Noonan, Jr., 70, of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, was received into Heaven on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Frank was born on November 19, 1951 to the late Frank C. Noonan, Sr. and Audrey (Powell) Noonan of Hanover, Pennsylvania.
He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Dickinson College and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. In his youth, Frank was an outstanding basketball player despite his height, often being called, "The Gnat" by his college teammates. He held records for scoring outside shots before they were three-pointers and received national recognition when he appeared on the TV show, To Tell the Truth, as the shortest starting point-guard in college basketball.
Following his graduation from PCOM, Frank became a physician who mastered diagnosis and successfully practiced alternative medicine. He practiced for over 45 years and had patients travel from as far as Washington state to seek his treatment protocols. Medicine was his passion and compassionate healing was always his focus. Over the many years of serving as a Lyme Literate Doctor (LLD), Frank developed and cherished lasting relationships with his patients and their families. Frank's heart was so big and his love for his patients was evident each day he walked into his exam room. He strolled into his exam room singing and laughter would spill out into the hallway when he saw patients. His focus was healing the patient, but he got to that through joking, discussing sports and sports figures, and truly listening to the patients' stories. His patients loved him, and Frank treasured them.
The Amish community, in particular, embraced Frank's form of healing. He often spent evenings, following a full-days practice, doing house calls to various Lancaster County farms. The Amish community developed a love for Frank and his family, often inviting them into their homes to socialize and share a meal together. Pictures adorn his desk and office wall drawn by Amish children that became like family to Frank. They looked forward to seeing Frank arrive to receive their treasured treats he would present to them on a visit. As he neared retirement age, his patients would express their concern that he would hang up his stethoscope. Retirement was a difficult decision for Frank because his heart was medicine, and all those who knew him and loved him knew he would never fully retire until he was "pushed out" by the evolving changes in today's medicine.
Frank is survived by his wife, Dori (Hacker), to whom he was married for over 26 years. In addition, he is survived by his beautiful children, a son, Sean of Sarasota, Florida, his wife Stephanie (Payonik), a daughter, Courtney Katos of Lititz, Pennsylvania, her husband, Alex, and a daughter Madeline Noonan of Raleigh, North Carolina, a sister, Jane, her husband James "Reds" Long, two beautiful grandchildren, Rylan Noonan and Makenneth Katos, and several nephews.
In his past time Frank would run to his favorite point of relaxation, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, where he enjoyed spending time with his family, and his friends who were like family. Golf was always part of his time away from the office, but his trips always included a trip to a special land location in Pawleys Island to check on a friend's lot and a walk at Pawley's Point. The many memories from his time in Murrells Inlet will be lasting for his wife, Dori, his daughter Madeline and the many friends who were welcomed into their home.
Viewing services begin at 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by a Christian Funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 12 at New Beginnings Church, 430 East Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown. Arrangements and further information regarding the service can be found at GroseFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pawley's Island Community Church, All4Paws of Pawley's Island, or the Steiger Sanctuary of East Cooper Land Trust (eastcooperland.org).