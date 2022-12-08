Dr. Fayez R. Awad, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was the husband of Manerva W. Awad to whom he was married for 40 years. He was born in Cairo, Egypt, son of the late Rouphail R. Awad and Zakia Makar.
While he was an esteemed veterinarian in Egypt, he immigrated to America to provide a better life for his family. Here he established Dr. Awad's Animal Hospital, Elizabethtown where he proudly served the community for over 40 years. His talents exceeded the local area. He was sought after by prestigious institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Zoo. Dr. Awad was a founding member of St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church and the Arabic Christian Church, York.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: John F. (Marisa) Awad, Elizabethtown. One daughter: Mary F. Awad, Elizabethtown. One brother: Raouf Awad, Mountville. Five sisters: Karima, Klair, Nadia, Nabila, Samia. He was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.
The Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 770 Summit Drive, Lancaster, on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Father Moses Fahmy, celebrant. Rite of Committal in Silver Spring Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. Mountville/Columbia
