Dr. Ethan Ross Sellers passed away on July 4th, 2019. Dr. Sellers was a 2008 graduate of Garden Spot High School. He graduated Magna cum Laude from Lycoming College in 2012. In 2016 he graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel School of Medicine. He then attended the Family Medicine Residency Program at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center- Vallejo, CA and graduated in June. He was to continue his education with a Palliative Care Fellowship at UC Davis Medical Center. During both Medical School and Residency, Dr. Sellers was elected to the Gold Humanism Honor Society.
Ethan loved life and lived it to its' fullest. His heart's desire was to serve others, and although his time in medicine was brief, he touched many lives, bringing his warmth, compassion and kindness to all. He had a passion for writing and participated in literary circles and had published several of his pieces. He was an avid outdoorsman and was equally thrilled by climbing a mountain or strolling on a beach. More than anything he loved people; making connections, helping anyone he could, sharing his enthusiasm for life.
Ethan is survived by his loving parents, William and Lauri Sellers of Denver, PA, his dedicated brother, Jordan R. Sellers, of Davis, CA and his devoted partner, Vandy Cam of San Ramon, CA. In addition, his maternal grandparents, Donald and Marguerite Zern of Jeffersonville, PA, and paternal grandmother, Evelyn Sellers of Jamison, PA. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George H. Sellers, and his dear friend Thomas M. Hecker. We know they are together sharing a great game of pinochle! Ethan will be held closely by his many aunts, uncles and cousins as well. Ethan will be missed by many but would want all whom he touched to hold on to their memories and remember him with a smile, a story, a song.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Rd., Bowmansville, PA. Receiving of Friends 5:00-6:45, Celebration service 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family would be honored by donations to the Ethan Sellers Memorial Scholarship Fund. Contributions can be mailed to the attention of Elizabeth Kleier, at Kaiser Permanente, 975 Sereno Dr., Vallejo, CA 94589.