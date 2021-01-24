Dr. Donald J. Schnapf

Donald Jeffrey Schnapf, 74, of Willow Street, passed away at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021, surrounded by his family after a battle with aggressive prostate cancer due to a BRCA2 gene mutation. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Abraham and Edna (Wilensky) Schnapf. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carole (Shaub) Schnapf to whom he was married for 47 years; brother, Bruce Schnapf; and children: Rebekah (Keith Long), Jared (Jennifer Smith), Joshua (Kelley Bleacher), Abigail, and Danielle (Nickolas Surra). He also leaves behind 10 loving grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and always actively supported them in their many interests. He enjoyed traveling the world, photography, and was a Philadelphia sports enthusiast.
Donald was a renowned neuroradiologist and for many years was Medical Director of York Imaging Center, a clinical beta-test site for MRI at Siemens Medical Solutions. He helped set up MRIs on a national and international level including King Hussein Hospital in Jordan. He was previously a neuroradiologist and Professor at Georgetown University and Walter Reed Medical Center, Washington DC; Washington County Hospital, Hagerstown, MD; Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital; Tristan Radiology Associates; and retired in 2015 as a Senior Radiologist at Tri-State Imaging. He also held clinical faculty positions for other institutions including Michigan State University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Maryland. He was the youngest member to receive the Trenery Award for Excellence in Radiology and was a lifetime member of both AOA and AOCR, as well as a consultant to the National Council of Radiation Protection and Measurements and the CAT Scan Editorial Board for the Journal of Computerized Tomography. Donald was a graduate of Ithaca College, NY; Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he received the Wheeler Radiology Award; and completed his fellowship in neuroradiology at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA.
The family held a private burial for Donald at St. John's United Methodist Church in Paradise, PA, and will be scheduling a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Donald's memory to the Basser Center for BRCA at basser.org, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com