Dr. Donald H. Olsen, 75, of Denver, died at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was the husband of Barbara E. (Straub) Olsen. They would have celebrated 47 years of marriage this summer.
He is survived by a sister, Dorothy Knealing of New Mexico and a nephew, Donald Knealing, Jr. also of New Mexico. He is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy Jean (Harding) Olsen and Donald Kingdon Olsen.
Don was a licensed psychologist, having practiced at the Wernersville State Hospital before establishing his own practice, Locus of Hope. In his younger years he was an avid fisherman and had a "private practice" as The Rod Doctor, making custom rods and selling fishing equipment. After that he established Pewter Place, selling pewter pins and keychains.
There will be no services. To honor Dr. Olsen's memory, do an act of kindness for someone less fortunate than you. www.goodfuneral.com
