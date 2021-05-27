Dr. David M. Loss, 68, of Leola, passed away peacefully at his home on May 23 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Tobye and Ralph Loss. David graduated from McCaskey High School in 1970 before continuing his education at Elizabethtown College, graduating cum laude in 1974. David then graduated with honors, at the top of his class, from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1978.
David retired in 2014 after practicing cardiology for 32 years with The Heart Group at Lancaster General Hospital. David's introduction into medicine was as an orderly at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital with David Mumma, his friend of 50 years who was like a brother to him. After graduating medical school, David began an internship at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital from 1978 to 1979, and completed an internal medicine residency from 1979 to 1981. Following his internship and residency, he then pursued a cardiology fellowship at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center from 1981 to 1983. David's foray into medicine started with a multispecialty group with Dr. Vincent Glielmi and Dr. Jeffrey Levine, who became a very close friend. In 1989, he started The Heart Specialists with Dr. Scott Deron at Community Hospital of Lancaster, who also became a lifelong friend. In 1996, The Heart Specialists merged with CVAL to become The Heart Group, where he practiced with and maintained close friendships with John Slovak, Neil Clark, and Rolf Anderson. He practiced interventional cardiology until 2004 when he stopped due to illness.
David had many passions in life that he enjoyed, but family was of the utmost importance to him. His two pugs, Buster and Roger, were also close to his heart. In 1993, he married the love of his life, Kathy. They enjoyed traveling the world together, with their favorite trips including Scotch School in Scotland, seeing The Galapagos, walking with gorillas in Rwanda, and an animal safari in Tanzania. He loved photography, including his own collection of tens of thousands of photographs taken during his life. He was an avid sports fan of the San Francisco Giants and The Philadelphia Flyers. He was his children's biggest fan, and always attended their hockey and soccer events and loved playing golf with his sons; above all he was committed to anything they needed. He was a voracious reader, and a study of all things history related. He was immensely proud of his Jewish heritage. David loved music and collecting art from around the world. David was a true people person, in his practice and his personal life; he could make friends with anyone.
David is survived by his wife Kathy, and his four children: Derek, Erik and his spouse Rachel, Helen and her spouse Devin, and Matt and his spouse Laura. He was a grandfather to seven grandchildren: Ethan and Liam, Noah and one on the way, Blake and Luke, Eloise and Axel. He is also survived by his sister, Beth and her spouse Ken and their children Ian, Andrew and Conor, and his brother, Mike and his spouse Marci.
Friends will be received by David's family on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 12:30-2PM, with a memorial service and time of sharing to follow at 2:00 PM. Those attending are encouraged to wear black and orange. Black to mourn his passing and orange, his favorite color, to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make contribution in David's memory to the Central PA Food Bank, 3908 Corey Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com