Dr. Clarence H. Rutt, Jr., of Lititz, passed away on October 10, 2021. He was 90 years old. Born in New Holland on February 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Clarence H., Sr. and Elva Sauder Rutt. He was the widower of the late Helen Althouse Rutt, whom he married on August 6, 1955, and shared fifty-eight loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on September 13, 2013.
Clarence was a 1949 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, a 1953 graduate of Eastern Mennonite College and a 1957 graduate of Hahnemann Medical School. He served in medical missions with Mennonite Central Committee in Indonesia from 1958 to 1967. Afterwards, he completed his surgical residency in Philadelphia in 1971 and moved to Lancaster. He was a General Surgeon from 1971-1996 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lancaster, Columbia Hospital and later at Lancaster General Hospital, where he assisted in heart surgeries. He retired from his medical career in 2000.
Clarence was an active member of Landisville Mennonite Church, where he taught Sunday School, served as a trustee, and filled other positions. Clarence was a member of the Mennonite Medical Association[SG1] , the Lancaster City & County Medical Society, the PA Medical Society, and the American College of Surgeons. He held leadership positions in several of these organizations. He assisted in natural disaster recovery efforts in Indonesia, Pakistan and Haiti and sang with the Lancaster Franconia Choral Singers. He enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzles, playing ping pong, playing water volleyball, bike riding and doing volunteer work.
Surviving are his children: Carol Jeanne, wife of Edward Landis, of Independence, KY; Sue, wife of Kevin Glick, of Akron, PA; Richard, husband of Michelle (Musselman) Rutt, of Ephrata, PA; J. Steven Rutt, husband of Elena Sheina, of Pittsburgh, PA; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Mary, wife of Daniel Enck; Glenn Rutt, husband of Pauline; Barbara, wife of Charles Longenecker; John Rutt, husband of Rebecca; Carl Rutt, husband of Lovina; and a brother-in-law, John Eby.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by a grandson, Drew Landis, and a sister, Joyce Eby.
A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville, PA 17538. Interment will be held in Landisville Mennonite Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clarence’s memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, https://www.landishomes.org/give/fund-designations/.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.