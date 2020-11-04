Dr. Charles E. MacKenzie (Charlie), age 85, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Oxford, PA. The son of the late Carolyn A. and James B. MacKenzie, Charlie was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 11, 1935. He was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster; Duke University; and Hahnemann Medical University. He served with the United States Marine Corps.
Charlie completed his medical training at Akron General Hospital, Akron, Ohio, and York Hospital, York, PA. He entered into partnership with Warren Surgeons in 1970, where he practiced for 27 years. Following retirement, he was employed as Medical Director of the Transitional Care Center at Warren General Hospital, then as Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Warren County until his retirement in 2015.
Charlie served the Warren community in many capacities. He was active in the First United Methodist Church, The Warren Lions Club, United Fund, Warren Public Library, Hospice of Warren County and the board of Warren General Hospital. He served as president of the Warren County Medical Society and was a recipient of the WCCBI Community Service Award in 2001.
He was married to Catharine MacKenzie (nee Riggs), Oxford, PA and is survived by three children: Susan MacKenzie (Craig Bertolett), Vienna, VA; Sharon MacKenzie, Simsbury, CT; and James MacKenzie (Kathleen MacKenzie), Oxford, PA; two grandchildren: Elisabeth MacKenzie Bertolett (Francis Main), Christchurch, New Zealand; and Michael Charles Crimmins, Seattle, WA. He was predeceased by his brother James A. MacKenzie and survived by James's wife Susan MacKenzie and their children Carol MacKenzie and James MacKenzie (Kacy Byers MacKenzie).
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at First United Methodist Church, Warren. Contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Community Foundation of Warren County, Warren Public Library, Hospice of Warren County and Willow Tree Hospice of Chester County. Arrangements are being handled by Ruffenach Funeral Services of Oxford, PA (www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com).
