MILLERSBURG- Dr. Charles D. Clark, 84 of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Millersburg died August 17, 2021, at Frey Village Nursing Home in Middletown PA. He was the husband of Linda Syrene (Link) Clark.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Thomas Clark and his wife Marian of Mechanicsburg, son, Daniel Clark and his wife Angela of New Cumberland, daughter, Sharon Clark of Camp Hill, grandchildren; Joshua, Kathryn, Gregory, Morgan, Krista, Nathan, and Noah.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. - Millersburg from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements.
