Dr. Beryl R. Sherman passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Dr. Sherman was a 1947 graduate of McCaskey High School and entered Franklin and Marshall College in September that year. He was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania Dental School in 1950. Following dental school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1954 stationed at Carswell Air Force Base, Texas, home of the B-36 intercontinental bomber. While there, he joined a base flying club learning to fly single engine civilian aircraft. The Luscombe was his favorite.
Following a successful stint in the service, he left with the rank of Captain, applied and was accepted for post-graduate studies in Clinical Orthodontics at the University of Pennsylvania. To help pay tuition, he worked several evenings in a private West Philadelphia office practicing general dentistry.
After graduation, he purchased a property at the corner of Chestnut and Lime streets, Lancaster. With Ray Foultz, an experienced carpenter, he and Ray gutted the first floor and built his first office. The remodeling and equipping took five months to complete. He joked, at that time he owned a hammer and had more time than money. Several years later, he expanded into the building next door doubling the office size.
Each Thursday for ten years he drove to Einstein Hospital, Philadelphia that had a charity orthodontic clinic. A group of doctors under the leadership of the brilliant Dr. Max Fogel later established the first hospital approved graduate orthodontic training program in the United States sanctioned by the American Association of Orthodontists. Dr. Sherman was one of the first lecturers there.
Dr. Sherman was born in Lancaster, PA son of the late Harry and Dora Sherman. His happy and longtime marriage to the late Joan Marcia Weinstein Sherman produced three sons. Frederic Sherman is a small business owner. Dr. Craig Sherman heads a drug company in Scottsdale, AZ. Harris Sherman passed away October 15, 2003 at age thirty-one. The cause was multiple sclerosis.
With several offices at different times including Lancaster, Leola, Lititz and New Holland, he always appreciated the skill and devotion of his staff to his patients. Mrs. Naomi Falcone and Joyce Rynier were leading staff members for over thirty-five years. Along the road of life, some personal and professional honors came his way. His keenest reward was when a former patient would stop him and say “Thank you for helping me.”
He loved Dentistry and his specialty Orthodontics and considered himself quite fortunate to be on the “faculty of life.”
With retirement, he would spend many hours at the YMCA pumping iron. There, he made many friends, told stories, laughed a lot, encouraged many retirees to lift weights for better health. It was a rumor he benched 625, but never substantiated.
To all his friends, he says, “Thank you for your kindness through the years and a fond farewell.”
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will take place in Degel Israel Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »