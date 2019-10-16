Dr. Andrew Stephen "Steve" Peyton Jr.

On Sunday, October 13th, Andrew Stephen Peyton Jr., loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 68. He was known to all that loved him as Steve.
Dr. Peyton graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology. He received his doctorate in optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia in 1980.
After graduation from optometry school, he served as an optometric officer in the U.S. Army and as chief of optometry at both the 9th General Dispensary in Aschaffenburg, West Germany, and Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.
Steve was deeply devoted to his family. He cherished his wife and children and served them selflessly through times of joy and adversity. He never missed a single sporting event, school pageant or recital. He was deeply spiritual and lived the gospel.
He was also an avid golfer and a staple of Conestoga Country Club. His golf buddies were like brothers to him and he cherished their annual trips to Myrtle Beach.
Beyond all else, Steve was very funny. His succinct wit remained until his final days. His humor and levity were gifts of light to all that loved him.
Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kit Peyton, and his three children; Andrew Peyton, Mary Ann Patterson and Christopher Peyton. He is also survived by two grandsons; Edward Peyton and Luke Patterson and a daughter-in-law, Colleen Murray, and son-in-law Matt Patterson. In addition, he is survived by his mother Janet H. Peyton and siblings; Andrea Shuck, Linda Hudson, Don Peyton, Kate Carter, Elise Anawalt, Patrice Barranco and Michael Peyton.
He was preceded in death by his father Andy Peyton, his sister Maureen Peyton and best friend/brother-in-law Jim Shuck.
A viewing will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory from 6:00-8:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on October 19th at 11:00am St. Leo the Great Catholic Church located at 2427 Marietta Ave. Lancaster, PA 17601 with Father Peter Hahn as celebrant. Guests will be received at the church prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Burial will follow services at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/ and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com