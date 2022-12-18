Dr. Andrew Koch passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at the age of 101. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, devoted husband, and compassionate physician as well as generous benefactor to numerous institutions and charities.
Dr. Koch was a graduate of Kutztown State College where he met the love of his life and future wife Mary Jane. Between his third and fourth year in college he served in the armed forces during World War II. He rose to the rank of First Lieutenant in the army transportation corps and participated in 7 North Atlantic crossings as well as landed on Normandy Beach at D-day plus 5. He stayed in the reserves and with the help of the GI Bill he attended Temple Medical School receiving an MD degree with AOA honors in 1951. During a subsequent 6 years in the Public Health Service he did his residency and internship at USPHS Hospital in Staten Island, NY and Columbia-Presbysterian Hospital in NY. During his time in the Public Health service he was a medical officer for the First Coast Guard District in Boston and then rose to the rank of Commander in the Public Health Service and served as Chief of Radiation at the US Public Health Service Hospital in Chicago, IL. After his first child was born, his wife urged retirement from military service due to frequent relocations.
He came to Lancaster in 1957 joining Lancaster Radiology Associates. He served as chairman of the department of Radiology at LGH from 1970 to 1986 and finally fully retired in 1997. He was instrumental in creating the School of Radiologic Technology and served as the director. He was a member of the Radiological Society of North America, the ARRS, the AMA, the Pennsylvania Radiological Society and Eastern Radiological Society where he served as their president. He was a past secretary of Lancaster Sertoma, board member of the Lancaster County Chapter of the American Cancer Society and was a past president of the Board of Trustees of Grandview Heights Methodist Church.
Dr. Koch enjoyed life to the fullest. In college he was on Kutztown tennis team. He traveled the world with his family and visited 6 continents. In Lancaster, he enjoyed playing golf with his wife, often in matching attire, at Lancaster Country Club. He was fortunate to have had the opportunity to play Augusta National,
Pine Valley and Cypress Point. For most of his life, he had a dog which he would religiously walk twice a day and save various table scraps for "slop" that he enjoyed concocting. He also had a knack for telling corny jokes.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane, 3 siblings and most of his age group of friends.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela J. Koch MD married to Raymond E. Peart MD and his son Scott A. Koch. Scott's dedication and compassionate care allowed his father to realize his wish of spending his remaining years at home. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Jenna Peart MD married to Tim Park, Kathryn Peart DNP married to Ole Eidsvik PhD, Patrick Koch, and Nicole Koch well as nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned for February 3rd at Grandview Church 888 Pleasure Rd., Lancaster at 11AM. Family will greet guests at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed to the Andrew W. Koch, MD Radiography Endowed Scholarship at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
