Dr. Amar Giri, 81, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Janakpur, Nepal, he was the son of Sarswoti (Giri) and the late Bickram Giri. He was the loving husband to Meena (Giri) Giri to whom he shared over 59 years of marriage.
Dr. Giri was a devout Hindu. He worshipped daily Lord Shiva and regularly attended and hosted pujas in his home. He was a Food Technologist for Weaver Chicken and Kellogg's. He graduated from the University in Pakistan where he received his undergraduate and doctorate. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1971 and was soon followed by his wife and daughter in 1972. The family lived in Maryland, then moved to Londonerry, NH and finally settled in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. He was a member of the Lions' Club, International Food Technology, and was the President of the Association of Nepali in America. Dr. Giri was a volunteer at Manheim Township Public Library. He enjoyed palmistry and astrology, gardening, playing cards, gambling and playing the lottery. Most of all he and his wife loved spending time with their 3 grandsons.
Dr. Giri was a very social and funny man who loved having gatherings with this family and friends. He was a very jovial man who loved to sing and dance, often performing dance routines in costume. Dr. Giri studied palmistry and astrology from a very young age. He was frequently asked by his friends and family to read their palms. His gift and intuition often left people speechless on how accurate his predictions were. He used this talent to raise funds for nonprofit organizations. He also loved poetry and was very talented at writing and reciting original poems in his native Nepali language.
Dr. Giri will be missed by all who knew him for the kind, loveable man he was. His memory will live on with us forever.
Dr. Giri is survived by his 103 year old mother, his wife and daughter, Pallavi "Pallu" Kilpatrick, wife of Rob Kilpatrick of Easton, PA; his grandsons: Rohan Giri Kilpatrick of Arizona, Noland Jai Kilpatrick and Dylan Howard Kilpatrick both of Easton, PA; his sisters: Gunjana Giri of Maryland, and Ranju Giri of India as well as several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and abroad. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to:Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, Church World Services, https://cwsglobal.org or the Lymphoma Leukemia Society, https://donate.lls.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the tent on the south lawn at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 3PM until a Time of Sharing at 4PM.
To send the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com