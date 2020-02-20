Born in Quentin, he was born January 29th, 1932 to the late Peter and Alma Boyer. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
A graduate of Lebanon Valley College, he went on to earn a Master's Degree at Temple University and a Doctoral Degree from Penn State. As a teacher, he would go on to instruct students in chemistry and physics for 43 years at Northern Lebanon High School and then Manheim Township High School. After retirement, he continued to teach at Lebanon Valley College until the age of 79.
He was married to the late Joan Bullock for 60 years. In addition to being an avid tennis player, he also enjoyed golf, travelling and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by a brother, Dr. James Boyer, a daughter, Kathy Fausnacht and her spouse Ken, a son, Allen and his spouse Suzanne, grandchildren, Katelyn Dwyer and her spouse Nick, Tyler, Molly, Luke, Adam and great-grandson Ethan Dwyer.
A celebration of life will be held for Dr. Allen C. Boyer at Grace United Church of Christ in Lebanon on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00.
Private interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to his church, Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 South Fifth Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042
