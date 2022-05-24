Douglas W. Weaver, 74, of East Earl, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Fred B. and Hazel E. (Weaver) Weaver.
Doug was a 1965 graduate of Garden Spot High School and worked at Burle Industries until his retirement.
A member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, he served for many years as a church trustee. He also served as a substitute organist for the church and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Surviving are three sisters: Sara Ann, married to Thomas E. Orr, Elverson; Nancy L. Weaver, East Earl; Michele M., married to Eric T. Weitzel, Reinholds.
He was preceded in death by a brother, F. Roy Weaver.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Hwy., East Earl, PA 17519, with Pastor Kris Poontajak officiating. Interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, address above. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.