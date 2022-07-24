Douglas W. Stoner, age 71, passed away on July 17, 2022. He was the son of Benjamin F. and Betty Weidler Stoner. At one time Douglas was employed by Lancaster County's Children and Youth Agency as a bookkeeper. He was the Poster Boy for two years running for the Lancaster County Crippled Children's Society's Buck-A-Cup/ Brace-A-Child Coffee Day Campaign.
Douglas was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Landisville. He was also a member of the Casiphia Masonic Lodge #551 of Mount Joy, the Lancaster Kennel Club, the Hempfield Sertoma Club, the Hempfield Jaycees, Treasurer of the Lancaster Junior Miss Pageant, President of the Salunga Fire Company and Secretary Treasurer/ Charter member of the Landisville Old Main Street & Historical Association.
Douglas had many hobbies. He enjoyed reading non-fiction, MatchBox toys, trains, marbles and antiques.
In addition to his mother, Betty, Douglas is survived by his sister Jody Stoner Erb, wife of John Roy Erb, of Neffsville; his niece Erica Whitley, wife of Chris; nephews Bryan Erb, husband of Julie, and Jared Erb, husband of Kimberly. He also enjoyed the company of his 14 great nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by the family at their convenience.
To send an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com