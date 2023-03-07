Douglas W. May, 93 yrs., of Narvon, PA died on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home.
Doug was born in Berryville, Virginia on October 10, 1929 and was raised in Madison Virginia. He was the son of the late Douglas K. and Evelyn P. (Tomblin) May. Doug was the husband of Carol V. (Dollar) May, who died on July 7, 2022.
He worked at both Bethlehem Steel in Lebanon and Morgantown and was a hoist operator at the former Grace Mines. Doug later was a school bus driver for the Eastern Lancaster County District. He was a member of the Twin Valley Bible Chapel and was a member of their visitation team for many years. Doug enjoyed buying and selling cars, farmers markets and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertha M. (Rogers) May in 1966.
He is survived by three sons, Francis May of Fort Myers, Florida, Kenneth May of Akron, and Wendell May of Mohnton, a daughter, Denise May-Witmer of Narvon. There are eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11AM at the Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA. 17555, with Pastor William "Bill" Muller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.
