With deep sadness, the family of Douglas T. Yoder, 61, of Elverson, announces his passing on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home.
He was the son of the late Thomas S. and Fannie (Kurtz) Yoder.
Doug was a lifelong farmer and a member of Zion Mennonite Church.
Surviving are three sisters: Linda married to Glen Hostetler, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Anna Lucille "Lucy" married to Glenn Weber, Mohnton, and Loretta married to George Ostojic, Montreal, Quebec, Canada; nephews Justin, Julian, and Jeremy Weber, Josh Hostetler and niece Rachel Kaechele, and thirteen grand-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rose L. Yoder.
Doug loved nature and also enjoyed hunting and hiking. He was a kind and caring person, often helping those in need. One of his joys was taking his grand-nieces and nephews for rides on his tractor.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, 582 Zion Rd., Birdsboro. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from Noon until 2 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. If desired, memorials in Doug's memory may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
