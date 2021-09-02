Douglas S. Reist, 68, of Reamstown, died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Marian Graybill Reist. Doug attended Manheim Township High School and then attended The Culinary Institute of America in New York. He additionally served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. Doug was actively involved in Toastmasters International, a speaking organization, for over twenty years. He received several awards and trophies for his speaking ability.
Doug was a faithful Christian that regularly attended church services and Bible studies. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and family, cooking, watching western films, and learning about American history.
He is survived by his siblings, Arthur E. married to Rachel Groff Reist, Alfred G. married to Jane Reist, both of Lancaster, and Christine married to Carmen Formica of Elizabethtown; his nieces and nephews, Katelyn Reist, Heather Reist, Andrew Reist, David Reist, and Julie Reist of Lancaster, and Francesca Formica, Andreas Formica, and Gianni Formica of Elizabethtown.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. A private interment for the family will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Doug's memory to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Furman's -- Leola