GRAY, DOUGLAS S., January 17, 2021
Beloved husband of Andrea Gray (nee Harrison); father of David Gray, Donna Elliott, Suzanne Vargas and Asher Gray; grandfather of 14. Dear brother of John and Richard Gray. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Mr. Gray served in the United States Marine Corps 1960 until 1965. He enjoyed sailing with the Carlyle Sail Association and is a former Board member of Talbot County Humane Society of Easton Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association preferred. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Ortmann-Stipanovich Service. Arrangements by Ellen O'Sullivan.www.osfuneralhomes.com