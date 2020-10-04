Douglas S. Cochran, 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Lititz, PA, he was the son of Robert E. and Audrey (Risser) Cochran and the husband of Patricia Ann (Doersom) Cochran celebrating 14 years of love.
A 1975 graduate of Warwick High School, Douglas spent his last 16 years as a nurse. He had an infectious sense of humor and always put a smile on the faces of those he met. He is remembered by his loved ones as a thoughtful, kindhearted, generous person who always helped others without a second thought. He enjoyed boating in Maryland, spending time with friends and family as well as his dogs, Buster, Rosie, Bailey, Maggie, and Sandy, and completing hands-on projects for friends and family. He described his life with Patty as his dream come true.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his sons, Ryan Cochran of Akron and Shane (Megan) Cochran of Ephrata, brother, Dean of Quarryville, step son, Matthew Blank (Leah) of Millersville, step daughter, Alyssa Patterson (Erik Ballard) of Lancaster, two grandchildren, Mason and Bennett, nieces Carli (Garrett) and Cassie (Lance) and numerous family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. with Rev. Janet Saddel officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in Doug's name may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
