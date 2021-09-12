Douglas Root, 58, of Lancaster, PA passed away at his home. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph L. Root, Jr. and Sandra Groome Root of Willow Street.
He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and attended Millersville University. Doug went on to own and operate his own business, D.R. Landscape.
He was a huge Beatles fan, an avid concert goer, loved Cape May, enjoyed rooting for the Seattle Seahawks and most of all enjoyed watching his children swim competitively.
Surviving is his wife Debra Montgomery Root; his daughter, Gabriella, his son, Jackson, two sisters; Debra Musso wife of Francis Musso and Kelley Lutz wife of Harry Lutz and several nieces and nephews.
An informal Gathering will be held at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Masks are required and all social distance guidelines will be enforced. Please feel free to dress casual at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA of Lancaster, 843 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Prevent Suicide PA, 529 S. 29th St. Harrisburg, PA 17104. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
