Douglas Robert Fehr, 50, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at home.
He was born in Abington, PA, Montgomery County, to Diane J. (Flack) Fehr of Denver and the late Glenn Robert Fehr.
Doug was a graduate of the Cocalico High School Class of '89. Beginning in 1989 he attended Johnson and Wales Culinary Institute and graduated in 1991. He returned to Lancaster County where he spent many years cooking in fine restaurants including The Log Cabin, Doneckers, and Bent Creek Country Club. He also worked in the culinary field on the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
Doug enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed all outdoor activities including hiking, 4 wheeling, fishing, working in the garden, spending time at the family's beach home in Outer Banks, Avon, North Carolina, and raising and loving his many dogs.
In addition to his mother, Doug is survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home. A date is yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doug's memory may be made to ASPCA or an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.