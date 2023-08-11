Douglas R. Straley, 65, of Mount Joy, PA passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Kay Straley of Lancaster and the late Ronald V. Straley.
Doug had been employed by the County of Lancaster.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed going to the family cabin for hunting, reading, and sharing his love of nature with his family. Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Surviving beside his mother are his companion Pauline Mowry; 3 children, Rikki L. Straley, Joshua D. Straley (Kailey); Paige E. Straley (Jared), 5 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Connie Kiser (Brad), Stephen Straley (Susan), Jennifer Rohrer (Dwight).
A memorial service will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
