Douglas R. Smoker, age 54, of Conestoga, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 14 months after a brain tumor was found. He was the husband of Vonda Jo Gochenaur Smoker. Born in Downingtown, he was the son of Howard and Rhoda Myer Smoker of Strasburg. Doug was an active member of Keystone Church, Paradise, serving as an elder and in children and youth ministries for a number of years. He was a self-employed drywall contractor and poultry farmer. Doug enjoyed any time that he could spend with his wife and family. He usually had music playing wherever he was and listened to hundreds of audio books while working. He was always busy with multiple projects and treasured time in "Pop's Shop" with the grandchildren. Doug used his gift of creativity in playing with his kids and grandkids, in remodeling his home and property and problem solving in his customers' homes. He often marveled at the skill that God gave his hands.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by 4 children: Shelby Paul husband of Lauren Thompson Smoker of Airville, PA, Tianna wife of Jesse Glick of Petal, MS, Leesha wife of Ethan Sensenig of Denver, PA, Devon husband of Lauren Warfel Smoker of Willow Street, 13 grandchildren: Archer, Holden, Everett, Ava, Raylie, Knox, Harper, Rhorie, Talon, Wesley, Finley, Maverick, Carson, and a brother H. Dwayne husband of Paula Smoker of Lititz. He was preceded in death by 8 precious grandchildren of which 5 were named: Isaiah B., Hudson, Grayson, Hope and Mason.
Doug has fought the good fight, he has finished his race, he has kept the faith. And today, he is wearing the crown which his Lord, the righteous Judge, has awarded him.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Keystone Church, 20 Harristown Road, Paradise with Pastors Kyle Kauffman and Charlie Walter officiating. There will be a viewing on Friday at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 9:30 until time of service. A livestream link will be posted on shiveryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Damien Foundation, 5117 Old Phila. Pike, Kinzers, PA 17535.