Douglas P. Wright, 63, of Tifton, GA, died unexpectedly while visiting in PA. His wife of 33 years, Becky (Deese) Wright, survives.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of J. Carl "Cork" Wright, Blue Ball, and the late Shirley A. (Weaver) Wright.
He was currently employed as an engineering supervisor.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by two daughters: Samantha married to Zachary Metzler, Tifton, GA and Shelby married to Patrick Gonzalez, Chesapeake, VA, a grandson Eli Metzler, and three siblings: Sandra Halpin, New Holland, Diane Duell, Blue Ball, and Steven Wright, New Holland.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tyler Carl Wright in 2017.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland. The family will receive friends from 1 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Challenger Little League of Lancaster County, 708 Westover Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.