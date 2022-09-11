Douglas P. Leas, 54, of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at home. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Lawrence Wayne Leas and Cathryn Duke Henny. Doug was retired from the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his fiance, Alisa So. Children: Anna Leas and Ian Leas, both of Omaha, NE. Brothers: David (Ben Dunlap) Leas; Lawrence (Terry Whyne) Leas; and Sister: Christine (Richard) Stoutzenberger. He was preceded in death by one brother: Cory Leas, Sr.
The Memorial Service will be held at Zion United Church of Christ, 3 Waterford Avenue, Marietta, on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Daniel Shahan, officiating. The Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
