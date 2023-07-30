Douglas N. Lawson, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Deering, Missouri to the late Charles and Zula (Griggs) Lawson and was the husband of Mary O. (Corne) Lawson with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Douglas proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a self-employed drywall contractor.
Douglas was a member of the Honey Brook American Legion Post #422. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Douglas is survived by 2 daughters, Cynthia R. Lawson Weaver, wife of Larry L. Weaver, Kelly R. Shirk and companion, Mark E. Johnson; 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Chad, Nicole, Samantha, and Jackson; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ashleigh Fitzkee.
A memorial service is being planned for a future date.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »