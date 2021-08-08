Douglas Murray Campbell of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, July 30th, 2021 at Susquehanna Health and Wellness Center following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Doug was born to Forrest and Winifred Campbell in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Doug is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Campbell, his sister, Beverly Earle, his brother, Wayne Campbell, his son, Roger L. Campbell, three stepchildren, Stephen, Kevin and Robert Brown, five grandchildren, five step grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Doug was preceded in death by his two other children, Nancy L. Kratzer and Alan B. Campbell.
Doug's career in the power tool industry brought him from Canada to the United States in 1965. Doug, who was a semi-pro hockey player in Canada, instilled the love of the game in his two boys. He always found time to coach and referee his kids' youth hockey teams and watch Philadelphia Flyers games together despite his extensive business travel. He played the sport well into his sixties, once teaming up for a multi-generational match with his son and grandson.
He settled in Lancaster, PA in 1979, where he founded Lancaster Machinery Company in 1986. Doug also started a regional chain of woodworking supply stores with his sons and had a successful career in real estate. In retirement, Doug's true calling came when he and his wife Mary joined St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Lancaster, PA, where they were forever changed by their faith. Doug became immersed in and took a leadership role in the Alpha Program, traveling and training other leaders throughout the northeast. He became known as the "Head Alpha" in the region. Doug later introduced the program into the Lancaster County prison system, guiding both men and women, where it continues to this day.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00PM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer's and dementia organizations. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville