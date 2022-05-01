Douglas Mark Schwanger

Douglas "Doug" Mark Schwanger, 59, of Lititz, PA, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at UPMC Hospital Lititz, of natural causes after suffering cardiac arrest. Doug was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of David M. Schwanger (deceased) and Linda M. Schwanger.
Doug was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Goldey-Beacom College in Delaware. He was employed at his family-owned business Schwanger Bros. & Co., Inc. Doug was a friend to all, never wanted but always provided for others and will be missed by the ones closest to him. May God have mercy on his soul.
He was actively involved in various Lancaster City organizations including the Historic Preservation, Rockford Plantation, and Lancaster City Loyalty Day Association. He was a member in the oil heating industry and a member of the Oil and Energy Service Professionals organization.
Doug is survived by his mother Linda M. Schwanger, and his brothers Scott D. Schwanger, Jeffery R. Schwanger, Stephen E. Schwanger (wife Faye Schwanger). Additionally, his nephews are Justin Schwanger, Jeff Schwanger (wife Charlotte Schwanger), Kody Schwanger, Todd Hirst, Bret Hirst, Wyatt Schwanger, Jesse Schwanger and Coy Schwanger. His is also survived by his grand nieces, Lilli and Rosalie Schwanger. His lifetime friends Jim Brown and David Boland were very close to Doug.
Relatives and friends are invited to Doug's Funeral Service at Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Noon with Pastor Margaret Kassees officiating. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Groff Family Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park immediately following the service.
