Douglas Lee Whiteside passed away peacefully in his home on July 12, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1958 in Smoketown, Lancaster County, PA. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1977. He was a member of the Strasburg Sportsman Association and worked for Donnelley Financial Solutions as a hoist operator.
Doug is survived by his mother, Geraldine Whiteside; his children, Tucker, Travis, Nelson, Amber, and Jesse Whiteside; their mother, Sandy Whiteside, his sisters, Diane Chandler and Debra Unruh; and his five grandchildren, Daniela and Hayleigh Whiteside, Alex and Natalie Whiteside, and Charlotte Whiteside. He is predeceased by his father, Donald Whiteside; and his brother, Donald Whiteside, Jr.
Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping; especially when it involved his children and grandchildren. Days spent hunting, fishing, or camping were always his favorite days, and his family and friends have many wonderful memories and stories that they will remember and cherish forever. Doug's legacy will live on through his children, family, and friends. He was a fun-loving guy and will always be remembered as one. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him the most, and all who knew him.
A private graveside service was held at Bird in Hand United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.copdfoundation.org.
