Douglas L. Hackman, 81, of New Holland, passed away on September 3, 2023, at home. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Homer F. and Thelma (Pfautz) Hackman.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Reinbold) Hackman, with whom he shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to his to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Brian (Beth) and Neil, and two grandchildren; Emma and Evan.
He graduated from Warwick High School in 1960 where he played on the basketball team, and from Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA in 1964. He then served four years in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. America and was later stationed in the Philippines. When he was released from his military duties, he had earned the rank of Lieutenant. He then joined the former Sperry New Holland as a forms designer and later as a systems analyst. Following retirement after 25 years with a dinky pension, he enjoyed trout fishing in local streams and ocean fishing in Delaware and Maryland. He enjoyed creative projects such as woodworking, metalworking, and jewelry making, as well as working on projects around the house. He was well-known as an engaging storyteller with a dry sense of humor and was always quick with a witty comeback. The entire family also enjoyed spending time outside and traveling to their second home in Lewes, DE.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland. A viewing will be held at Groff-High on Friday from 1-2 p.m. Burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at: www.groffeckenroth.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.