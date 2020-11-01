Douglas L. Gunzenhauser, 68, of New Martinsville, WV, died unexpectedly on October 18, 2020, just days after losing his wife, Debra Gunzenhauser, whom he was married to for 19 years.
Born on March 29, 1952 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Leroy H. Gunzenhauser, and Margaret I. (Yohn) Gunzenhauser.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth Gunzenhauser, and son, Brian Gunzenhauser, husband of Mallory, and grandson Owen; three brothers, Dennis Gunzenhauser, husband of Nancy, Jere Gunzenhauser, husband of Loretta, and Bruce Gunzenhauser, husband of Melanie; sister, Diane Movinsky, wife of Joseph, as well as his many loving nieces and nephews.
Doug served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he worked as a fighter jet mechanic. He continued his military career at McGuire Air Force Base, where he performed aircraft maintenance on the flight line, and then later at the Naval Air Warfare Center, where he tested fighter jet engines. Most recently, Doug worked as a security guard at the Marshall County Magistrate in Moundsville, WV.
Doug loved warm weather, working outside in his yard, sports, music, and his two beloved dogs, LuLu and Hunter. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Flyers, and Formula 1 racing. One of his favorite activities was attending motor racing events of all types at Watkins Glen International race track. He enjoyed the beach, especially his years living in Marco Island, FL, where he and Debra owned a small gift shop.
A man of Christian faith, Doug was known for his outgoing nature, and will be fondly remembered for his warm smile, generous heart, and love for socializing and interacting with others. He will be deeply missed.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Doug's name, to the Wetzel County Animal Shelter, 399 Mollahan Dr., New Martinsville, WV 26155.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.jarvisfuneralhomes.com.
