Douglas L. "Doug" Avers, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. Born in Keyser, WV, he was the son of the late Junior and Wanda (Lantz) Avers. Doug was the husband of Sharon (Smith) Avers with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage this past June 1st.
Doug was a graduate of Keyser High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Doug enjoyed coaching and was very active within MJAA and many other local clubs.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharon, are two daughters, Diana Flanagan, wife of Jeff of Manheim and Karen Emenheiser, wife of Barrett of Pearl City, HI; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jerry Avers, husband of Della of Mount Joy and Dennis Avers, husband of Gwen of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Daugherty and a brother, James Avers.
A memorial service honoring Doug's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday November 28, 2022 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 11 AM to 12 noon. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florin Church of the Brethren (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com