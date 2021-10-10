Douglas K. Olsen, 59, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born in Abington, PA to the late Kenneth L. and Helen (Willig) Olsen.
A 1981 graduate of Warwick High School, Doug completed his studies at Lancaster Business School. He worked for the Lancaster IU-13, Stoner Bunting Advertising, as well as Turkey Hill in East Petersburg.
Doug was a very active member of St. Luke’s U.C.C. in Lititz, and he was previously active in the Lititz Jaycees. A very kindhearted man, he loved helping people. Doug loved to mountain bike and loved to help people with their lawncare. Over the years he had many beloved cats, most recently Spaz.
Surviving Doug is his brother, David S. Olsen, husband of Debra A. (Greatti) of Manheim, and his niece, Jennifer L. (Olsen), wife of Brandon M. Stewart of Lititz.
A celebration of Doug’s life will take place on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11 A.M. with the Rev. Dr. James R. Haun officiating, at St. Luke’s U.C.C., 222 N. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will greet friends from 10 to11 A.M. A private interment will take place at William Penn Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com