Douglas Jorgen Madea, 72, of Lancaster, PA went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday January 23, 2021. He died of natural causes in his home residence. He was the loving and faithful husband of Dr. Gretchen E. Madea with whom he co-pastored Crown of Life Fellowship in Mount Joy, PA. He was born in Teaneck, NJ to Frederick J. Madea and Agnes Ruenes Madea. He was a graduate of New York Military Academy of Cornwall, NY and graduate of Drew University, NJ. He also attended Cornell University and Rhema Bible College. He was an ordained international minister and pastor for 43 years.
His calling included starting churches and he remained as the pastor of Crown of Life Fellowship. His ministry included international travel, building overseas orphanages, youth ministry, and serving the hungry, the naked, and the homeless. He healed and cared for the crippled, the blind, the lepers, and all those people who felt unwanted, unloved, or uncared for throughout society. Most knew him though, just as "Pastor Doug" who was also a gifted musician and composer. He wrote volumes of evangelistic literature and his most recent book "Sanctuary View-Unraveling the Mystery of God." His greatest accomplishment was seeing people's lives rescued and changed for the Lord Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen E. Madea, whom he was married to for 44 years; their daughter, Dr. Kirsten J. Madea, married to G. Nicholas Cornwell of Virginia and granddaughter; their son Michael J. Madea, married to Helen Aderholdt Madea of York, PA and future granddaughter on the way. Other relatives are son, Jeremy D. Madea married to Wendy Madea and their daughters; Doug's sisters, Astrid Madea Bacchetti married to Robert Bacchetti; and Anita R. Madea; 3 nephews and 1 niece; a sister-in-law, Ulla E. Madea widow to Doug's deceased brother, Gerald F. Madea.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration service at 11:15 AM Sunday January 31st at Crown of Life Fellowship 610 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA. Friends may greet the family at the public viewing at 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be Monday February 1st at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at 11 AM. Flowers may be sent to the church or in lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to PO box 7314 Lancaster, PA, 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
