Douglas H. Grow, 86 years, of Lititz, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Brethren Village, surrounded by his family.
Born April 5, 1936, in Boonville, NY, he was the oldest son of Vina Francisco Grow and Dudley Hinds Grow.
Doug was a graduate of the University of Florida where he obtained his business management degree and embarked on a 30 year career with Sears Roebuck, moving frequently for his job and landing in Lancaster, PA as the Park City Mall Sears Manager in the early 80's. He retired from Sears as a District Manager for the Philadelphia region.
Doug served his country in the United States Army as a Military Intelligence Coordinator prior to, and while attending, college.
He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Landisville, PA and enjoyed memberships in various Sportsman clubs and Rotary.
Doug is survived by his wife Connie Grow, of Lititz, PA having celebrated 60 years of marriage together on January 20, 2022; daughter, Linda Marshall, and husband Steve of Lancaster, PA; daughter Kimberley Aranowicz, and husband John of Lititz, PA; 8 grandchildren, Steven Marshall, Jr, husband of Katie, Allison Morgan, wife of Andrew, Ryan Marshall, fianc of Grace Kronmuller, Kristen Shiner, wife of Tyler, Hailey Kriger, wife of Butch, Aubrey Aranowicz, Conner Aranowicz and Aiden Aranowicz; 3 great-grandchildren, Jamie Marshall, Avery Morgan and Hayden Morgan. He is also survived by 3 siblings, Anne Osman, Binghamton, NY, Patrick Grow, Greene, NY, and Mary Ford, Jupiter, FL.
Doug was an accomplished outdoorsman and traveled extensively for his hobbies of hunting and fishing. His travels took him to Canada, many U.S. locations and Africa. He was most proud of his 171 point Boone and Crockett whitetail and enjoyed telling anyone who visited his home about his many adventures while on his hunting or fishing trips. He donated the majority of his collection to the Nixon Museum, York, PA. He also enjoyed a trip to Ireland to explore his families' Irish heritage in County Cork.
Doug cherished his time with family and in his later years took pride in hearing of his children and grandchildren's accomplishments and adventures.
Following cremation the family will hold a graveside burial service on October 12, 2022, at 2pm at the Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, NY, Doug's hometown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Attn: Development Department, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family thanks the many nurses and aides at Brethren Village who took the most thoughtful care of Doug in his final years They were a blessing to the family during a difficult time.
