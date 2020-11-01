Douglas F. Simpson, 81, of Christiana, PA, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. James Hospital in Hornell, NY after being stricken at the home of his son in Woodhull, NY.
Doug was born in Media, PA on January 9, 1939, the son of the late Douglas W. and Emma V. McClure Simpson. He was raised in Media and was a graduate of Media High School. When in his mid 30s Doug moved to Lancaster County, PA.
Following high school, Doug served an enlistment in the U.S. Army. He also had worked as a crew member on oil tanker ships on the East coast. The bulk of his career was spent as an over the road truck driver, first employed by Matlack, Inc. in New Jersey and later by Lester M. Prange, Inc. in Kirkwood, PA. Doug was a member of the Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise, PA. He recently came to stay with his son Doug in New York due to failing health.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas A. and Dawn Simpson of Woodhull, NY, his grandchildren, David Simpson, Douglas Simpson, Nicole (Robert) Gingrich and Jessica Simpson, along with 2 great-grandsons, his cousin, Lenny (Carol) Packer of Media as well as several nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his son, Christopher David Simpson in 2004 and by his sister, Barbara Dugan.
Doug will be buried in Media Cemetery, Media, PA.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
