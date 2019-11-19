Douglas Eugene Sourbeer Jr., 27 of 316 Crestline Drive, Willow Street, PA passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Born September 11, 1992, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Douglas Sr. and Linda Sourbeer.
In addition to his parents he is survived by sister, Shyanne, brother, Michael, two nephews, Kaden and Gaige, and two nieces, Azzahrae and Bella.
Douglas loved music, watching NASCAR, playing chess, and spending time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate the life of Douglas on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 4 PM at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Casual dress code.