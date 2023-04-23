Douglas E. Wilson, 88, of Manheim, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Constance A. "Connie" (Abbey) Wilson and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Born in Newark, NJ he was the son of the late Jack E. and Lillian (Huether) Wilson. "Doug" was a retired research scientist for Novartist Pharmaceuticals and the former Ciba-Geigy, Inc. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America, People to People, Lebanon Quilt Guild, and the Brigade of American Revolution. He proudly served in the U.S. Army with the Army Medical Services.
Surviving in addition to his wife Connie are four sons, Douglas D. Wilson, Ocosta, WA, Bruce I. husband of Joanne Wilson, Scotch Plains, NJ, Evan A. Wilson, Ardmore, PA, Brett A. husband of Heather Wilson, Bayville, NJ; four grandchildren Ashley, Hunter, Lucas, and Jane; and nephews Gregory Selph, Laurence Abbey, Randall Abbey, and a niece Deirdre Hagstrom. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Gregory B. Wilson of LaPlata, MD; and a nephew Lester Abbey III.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, followed by procession and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Contributions in Doug's memory may be sent to St. Benedict's Preparatory School, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Newark, NJ 07102. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
