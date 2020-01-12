Douglas E. "FOP" Andrew, 65, of Ephrata, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Pearl Winters Andrew.
Surviving is a sister, Dorothy L. wife of Gene Goshert, of Ephrata, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are two sisters, Donna White and Dee Emerich.
Douglas's memorial service will be held at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 6:30 PM until the time of service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
