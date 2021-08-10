Douglas E. Coiner, 32, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
He was born in Lancaster to Roger and Patricia (Rudy) Coiner, of Lititz.
He was a member of Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ephrata, and was active at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, VA, and attended the men's Bible study.
Doug was an IT Specialist for the federal government. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 2007 and Messiah College, class of 2011. Doug was a volunteer firefighter, enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATV's and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dog Ollie.
In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his sister, Sarah, wife of Nicholas Crowther of Lititz, his niece and his nephews, Lydia, Phin, and Titus Crowther.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Coiner.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Reformed Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Locust Street, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the church followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dwight McKay officiating. Interment will take place in the Old Zion German Reformed Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Doug's memory may be made to National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias at www.nfed.org/donate.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »