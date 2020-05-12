Douglas E. Burd "Burdman", 56, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born Dec. 4, 1963, in Lewistown, he was a son of the late Donald E. and Gladys A. (Johnson) Burd Wert, of Lewistown, who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dawn Louise Burd.
In addition to his mother, Doug is survived by: his brother, Stephen Burd and wife, Dawn, of Indiana; sisters, Barbara Hindman, of Lewistown, and Terry Varner and husband, Andrew, of Granville; four nephews, Matthew Hindman and wife, Jamie, of Delaware, Nathan Burd and wife Clarissa, of Reading, Jonathan Hindman and wife, Trista, of Shippensburg, and Kaden Varner; nieces, Rachel and ReaShawna Varner; great-nieces, Keely and Kenzlee; and brother-in-law and very close friend, Carl Hindman, of Columbia.
Burdman grew up in Lewistown and was a 1983 graduate of Lewistown Area High School, where he set several school records in track and cross country. He graduated from West Chester University in 1988.
He was employed for over 30 years with Ford New Holland. During that time, he befriended and touched the hearts of many friends and co-workers, and his absence on the line will be sadly noticed.
Doug was an avid runner and a Penn State, Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan. He spent countless hours attending games with his nephews when they were young. He was a simple, kind, funny and good-hearted soul. He was extremely dedicated to his nieces and nephews, who were his life. They not only lost an uncle, but a true friend.
Douglas E. Burd, a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Fly away Burdman, you will never be forgotten.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Kurt Swisher officiating.
Interment will take place at a later date at Juniata Memorial Park, 9010 U.S. Highway 522 South, Lewistown.
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.
