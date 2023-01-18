Douglas Dwight Daugherty, 70, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Douglas was born in Hanover, son of the late Preston and Grace Louey Daugherty. He was preceded in death by one sister: Evelyn Wiegand and also his wife of nearly 50 years: Joy Eisenhart Daugherty.
He is survived by his current wife: Patricia, Columbia. Three children, whom he shared with Joy: Benjamin (Misty) Daugherty; Seth (Tasha) Daugherty, all of Hanover and Emily Daugherty, Rowlett, TX. Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Three brothers: Preston, Gary and Gerald Daugherty and their spouses.
Douglas enjoyed spending time outdoors, woodworking and vacationing in Potter County, Outer Banks and Williamsburg, VA.
Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
