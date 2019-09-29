Douglas Dean Kyle, 74, of Millersville, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at LGH, Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Kirchner) Kyle. They were married on April 4, 1964 and had just shared and celebrated fifty-five wonderful years of marriage.
Doug was the retired owner of Kirchner's Pest Control, Lancaster.
Born January 8, 1945, in Naoma, Raleigh County, WV, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Macie (Cook) Kyle. Doug enjoyed golf, especially with his Friday outings with friends from Valentino's Café. He was a twelve year member of the Conestoga Country Club. He also enjoyed boating on the Susquehanna, traveling to the islands, Florida or anywhere warm. Most of all, Doug really enjoyed and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children; Londa, married to Mark Weaver, Douglas D. Kyle, Jr., married to Shelly, and Melissa, married to Scott Arment; seven grandchildren; Mark, Bryan, Douglas III, John, Ryan, Jason, and Macie. He was also very close to his brother, James Kyle, married to Kris and leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.
Doug's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held privately by the family.
