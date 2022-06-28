Douglas Dannay, 88, of Lancaster died Friday, June 17th at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the devoted husband of Barbara, who predeceased him after 40 happy years together in Merrick, N.Y. and Lancaster.
Born on July 3rd, 1933 in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of Frederic Dannay (a.k.a. Ellery Queen), and Mary (Beck) Dannay. He earned a B.A. in Psychology and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, then was awarded a M.A. in Teaching from Harvard University. He served in U.S. army intelligence before becoming a teacher of history and English (with a focus on poetry) at Roslyn Junior High School in Roslyn, N.Y.
Doug was an avid writer of novels and plays. After his retirement, he turned his lifelong love of literature into a rare book dealing business. A collector since childhood, Doug assembled one of the largest Arkham House book collections in the United States, as well as a wide-ranging collection of New York Yankees baseball cards.
For many years, he and Barbara enjoyed their condo on the Upper West Side, Manhattan, where they pursued a shared love of the theater, fine dining, and New York sports. He also loved board games, often creating his own, and was an excellent chess, backgammon, and ping pong player.
Surviving Doug are his son, Jeffrey (Kathryn) Dannay, his daughter, Elizabeth (Thomas) Grinnell, his brother Richard (Gloria) Dannay, and six grandchildren: Jill, Tim, Rachel, Rebecca, Ellen and Michael, and three great-grandchildren: Quinn, Ellery, and Gianni.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends, including long-time friend and caretaker Coletta Smith. He also leaves his beloved dog, Pinter.
Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
